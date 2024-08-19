Interview: John Rhys-Davies on Indiana Jones, Lords of the Rings, and FanExpo!

That Shelf’s Editor-in-Chief Jason Gorber got a chance to speak with iconic Welsh actor John Rhys-Davies. Famous for his multiple roles in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy and for playing Salah in both Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Rhys-Davies is equally well-known for his passionate voice for science education and other causes. Before coming to Toronto for this year’s highly anticipated edition of Fan Expo, they had this extended conversation about the octogenarian’s career, his relationship with fans, and more! Watch the full chat below now:
FanExpo 2024, the ultimate fandom event, runs from August 22 to 25. Find out more and get tickets now.