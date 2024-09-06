Will Sasso and Paul Spence in Deaner '89

Interview: Paul Spence and Will Sasso Talk Deaner ’89

Paul Spence (Fubar) and Will Sasso (How I Met Your Mother) sat down for an extended conversation about their new film Deaner ’89, a wild and crazy rock ‘n roll romp through the days of hair metal. Watch the interview below:

Deaner ’89 arrives in theatres on September 6.




