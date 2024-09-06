Interview: Paul Spence and Will Sasso Talk Deaner ’89

Paul Spence (Fubar) and Will Sasso (How I Met Your Mother) sat down for an extended conversation about their new film Deaner ’89, a wild and crazy rock ‘n roll romp through the days of hair metal. Watch the interview below:
It is a feat to make a seasoned film audience gasp in shock and awe, but French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat does just that with her body horror ode to feminism and beauty, The Substance. The film kicks off this year’s Midnight Madness programme on September 5 where it is sure to be a bloody good time.