Interview: Tope Babalola on The Delivery

Tope Babalola is no stranger to filmmaking, having grown a massive social media following in the last couple of years through relatable comedy sketches and commentary videos. But he takes on his most daring project yet with his new short film, The Delivery, which he wrote, directed, and starred in. When a tech millionaire is murdered, a hell-bent detective grows impatient with the constant disruptions that threaten the case.
That Shelf’s Shawn Peer sat down with Tope to discuss the creative process of making The Delivery, the obstacles he faced during production, and the lessons he took away from the experience.
While no release date is confirmed yet for The Delivery, follow Tope (@tope_babalola) and The Delivery (@thedeliveryfilm) on Instagram for updates.
Comments