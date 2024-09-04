Interview: The Lord of the Rings: Rings Of Power Cast Talk Season 2!

In these spoiler-free conversations, Editor-in-Chief Jason Gorber got to sit down with several of the key actors from the latest season of the epic Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. We discuss meeting fan expectations, changes of location, and just what collectibles they may have pilfered from the set and taken home to “that shelf” where they keep their preciouses.
Robert Aramayo (Elrond) & Ben Walker (Gil-galad) bring their Elven charm to this chat about season two of this mega LOTR series. Watch the sit-down interview below now:
Then we spoke to Owain Arthur (Durin) & Sophia Nomvete (Disa) about their updated roles in the second season of this LOTR project. Catch the second of the series of interviews below:
Then we got into a deep discussion with Lloyd Owen (Elendil) & Leon Wadham (Kemen) talk about returning to life in Middle Earth.
Our fourth conversation featured Charlie Vickers (Sauron) & Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor) talking about living up to fan expectations, working together on forging their characters like they forged rings, and more!
And finally, in this exclusive interview with Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actors Markella Kavenagh & Megan Richards, we talk about fandom, visiting exotic islands, and their excitement to be returning for a second season.