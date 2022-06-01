Jason Gorber stops by Studio Q to talk Top Gun: Maverick

It would appear no one’s lost that loving feeling, as the highly anticipated sequel to Top Gun did gangbusters at the box office this past weekend. The movie raked in over $124 million in the three days, making it Tom Cruise’s biggest opening ever. That Shelf’s own Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber, fresh from Cannes, stopped by q with Tom Power at the CBC to give him his thoughts on Top Gun: Maverick.
