Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary Tour Review

The iconic and award-winning musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new touring production. First staged at London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, this newest version pays tribute to the original 1971 concept album and won audience raves and the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.
Set against the backdrop of the final weeks of Christ’s life, and seen through the eyes of Judas, Superstar features a legendary series of songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice including Gethsemane, I Don’t Know How to Love Him and more.
That Shelf Managing Editor Jason Gorber recently sat in on a performance at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto. Tune in to his review below:
Jesus Christ Superstar runs on stage at the Princess of Wales Theatre until January 2, 2022.
