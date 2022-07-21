Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab

MoFi Caught Cutting From Digital: Is Their Line of Audiophile Vinyl Dead?

by    |  

Big news this week regarding the use of DSD in the chain of Mobile Fidelity producing some of the best reviewed vinyl releases of the last decade, including on this channel.

Does the grand revelation change our perception? Tune in to find out!




Comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement