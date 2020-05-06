Netflix launches first Space Force trailer…

If only we could pretend the concept of a cosmic military was entirely fictional. But it’s 2020 and that’s no longer an option. Why? Because we exist in a time where ludicrous fever dreams have as much of a chance at becoming a reality as meticulously planned and researched ideas and campaigns. But how best to cope with this existential enigma we find ourselves a part of?
Normally, we might suggest ignoring the problem completely but in the case of Space Force, series creators Steve Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office) have decided to tackle the insanity head on. Together with Netflix, they’re speculating on the potential inner workings of the upcoming (and yes, it’s still in development) sixth branch of the US military. You remember the one. The warfare service branch…in space.
Carell stars as four-star general Mark Naird—a man looking to realize his dreams of becoming head of the Air Force. Instead the newly promoted closet Beach Boys fan gets saddled with the newly formed Space Force. Shockingly, it does not go well.
Watch the brand new trailer now:
The series also stars Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Noah Emmerich, and more. Here’s the official synopsis courtesy of Netflix:
A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance. From co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), SPACE FORCE is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher.
Space Force drops on Netflix May 29.
