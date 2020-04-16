Never Have I Ever Trailer: Nerdy and Extra Thirsty

Never Have I Ever is the binge-worthy new streaming series we can all use right now.
Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy from Mindy Kaling looks charming, heartfelt, and funny AF. But most importantly, the program offers a slice of teenage life that most TV series have ignored for too long.
The show stars Mississauga’s own Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi, a first-generation Indian American teenage girl – and a dork with temper issues. Devi is obsessed with bumping nasties with her school’s hottest boy (Darren Barnet), and she’s willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen. That means scheming with her two awkward besties – a theatre nerd (Ramona Young) and a science geek (Lee Rodriguez – and breaking plenty of rules in her strict Hindu household.
The new trailer offers you a great feel for the show’s oddball characters and slightly raunchy vibe.
Never Have I Ever trailer:
Fans of Kaling’s brand of humour will feel right at home watching Never Have I Ever. The show is inspired by the writer/actor/producer’s own childhood, and the snappy dialogue sounds like it popped out the mouth of The Mindy Project’s Dr. Lahiri. If you’re looking for something to binge during your spring quarantine, Never Have I Ever perfectly fits the bill.
Never Have I Ever synopsis:
Never Have I Ever is a new coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars newcomer, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein, David Miner, and Tristram Shapeero.
Never Have I Ever is available to stream on Netflix on April 27th.
