New Challengers Trailer Serves 2024’s Hottest Love Triangle

Get ready for the ultimate he said/she said realness with the new Challengers trailer. The film from Luca Guadagnino (Bones and All) promises a sexy love triangle as tennis player-turned coach Tashi (Zendaya, Euphoria) sees her tennis pro husband Art (Mike Faist, West Side Story) face his ultimate competition against rising competitor Patrick (Josh O’Connor, The Crown). There’s more than just a match at stake, though, as the competition ignites old passions and opens old sores: Patrick is Tashi’s former flame and Art’s old BFF. (Insert “Game: 40-Love” joke.)
But the real novelty of Challengers is the art-imitating life factor. The film is written by Justin Kuritzkes, whose partner Celine Song is currently up for two Oscars for her love triangle drama Past Lives. Audiences should have a lot of fun seeing how the two screenwriters deal with the story that fuelled Song’s more overtly semi-autobiographical film about feelings stirred by an old flame. This one, admittedly, looks a little sexier and sweatier, and should inspire a wave of hot takes while getting cinephiles hot under the collar.
Challengers marks the first collaboration between Kuritzkes and Guadagnino, who are teaming again up for the forthcoming adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ novel Queer. The film reunites Guadagnino with composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross after Bone and All. Challengers also marks Zendaya’s first film as producer after her lockdown lark Malcolm & Marie.
Previously tapped to open the 2023 Venice Film Festival, Challengers was delayed as releases shuffled amid last year’s actors’ strike. The film is now serving a theatrical release on April 26, 2024.
Check out the new Challengers trailer below:
Comments