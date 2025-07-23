Paige Darcy: Reluctant Detective Exclusive Trailer Premiere

What happens when a precocious tween detective grows up to be an underachieving millennial? That’s precisely what Paige Darcy: Reluctant Detective sets up to find out. But can Paige continue to use her skills to solve a murder, even when she can’t solve the mystery of how to put her life back together? We may not all be amateur detectives, but being adrift in a sea of responsibilities while trying to figure out how to survive the daily grind is a feeling we’re all familiar with.
Written by Alice Moran (Sunnyside, Man Seeking Woman), and co-directed by Melissa D’Agostino and Matt Campagna, this new mystery comedy stars Moran herself, Oscar nominated actor Graham Greene (Echo, Dances With Wolves), Linda Kash (Best in Show, Seinfeld), Chad Connell (Mother Father Sister Brother Frank, The Mortal Instruments), Andrew Phung (Kim’s Convenience, Run the ‘Burbs), Paloma Nunez (Baroness Von Sketch Show, Shazam!), Canadian icon Jayne Eastwood (Workin’ Moms), Chris Sandiford (What We Do in the Shadows), Ann Pornel (Baroness Von Sketch Show), and Brandon Hackett (TallBoyz). The film comes with some pedigree as well, with Moran’s screenplay having received the Lew Hunter Screenwriting Award at the 2021 American Screenwriting Conference, along with kudos from numerous film festivals.
Check out the trailer now for Paige Darcy and find out when and where you can see it below:
The film has its Canadian premiere on July 28 at Hamilton’s Westdale Cinema. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the director. Get tickets here.
Paige D’Arcy hits VOD on August 1, exclusively on HighballTV. It will be available internationally on all VOD platforms through InFuse Releasing.
Featured Photo Credit: Anushay Sheikh