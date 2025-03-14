Premiere: The Courageous Trailer Exclusive

Swiss-made drama The Courageous had its World Premiere at TIFF in 2024 to rave reviews from both audiences and critics. A debut feature from award-winning filmmaker Jasmin Gordon, it screened as part of the festival’s prestigious Discovery programme and went on to win two major awards at the Zurich Film Festival, including the Critics’ Choice Award
The film stars Ophélia Kolb (Call My Agent!) as an eccentric and rebellious mother of three who has had enough of playing by society’s rules. Crushed by her past mistakes and raging at a small-town community that doesn’t give any second chances to people like her, she’ll do anything to prove that she still is a good person who deserves more form life. Challenging the perceptions of womanhood, motherhood and morality, The Courageous brings to the fore a complex, fully-rounded female character rarely depicted on screen.
