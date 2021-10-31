Rising Sun International Film Festival Announces 2021 Line-Up

The Rising Sun International Film Festival (RSIFF) has announced its sophomore season’s feature line-up, which contains 78 films—including 23 features, 55 shorts and 21 Asian premieres.
Among the notable films making their Asian debut at this year’s fest are M. Cahill’s Porcupine, Jonathan Keijser’s Peace by Chocolate, Alanna Brown’s Trees of Peace, Ernar Nurgaliyev’s Sweetie, You Won’t Believe It, and Jon Kroll & Scott Templeton’s From Hell to Hollywood. With a little something for everyone, there’s also the International Premiere of An International Fighter from South Korean director Bae Hyomin to check out. In a nod to its international status, all of the films this year will be presented with Japanese and English subtitles. It’s important for us to note that ThatShelf’s own Senior Critic, Rachel West, will serving as a part of the 2021 Festival Jury.
See the full line-up of 78 films at www.risingsunfest.com.
Read the festival press release below now:
“It’s going to be an exciting time for movie fans,” says founder and festival director M.J. Di Rocco. “We are the only place in Japan to see most of these films.”
Rising Sun International Film Festival (RSIFF)’s line-up of films includes 78 films (23 features
and 55 shorts). In its second year, RSIFF is quickly establishing itself as one of Japan’s most
exciting film festivals. “Anyone who loves cinema will not leave disappointed,” says Di Rocco.
Along with many premieres RSIFF 2021 will feature a block of family movies followed by a stop
motion animation workshop for children of all ages. “We really want to be accessible to
everyone, it’s what movies are all about.”
RSIFF runs from November 5 to 7 in Kiakyushu, Japan.
