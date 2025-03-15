Severance Episode 2.08 “Sweet Vitriol” Review: The Prelude to Chaos

Slow-burning tension has always been Severance‘s biggest asset, stacking all of its mysteries before knocking them down with surgical precision. But with the latest instalment of AppleTV’s production, the tension evaporates and leaves in its wake a sense of dread. This is the kind of episode that could be described as a deep inhale before the big plunge.
From the very first seconds, “Sweet Vitriol” feels different. The absence of the show’s signature opening credits sets the tone—this is an episode that exists outside the usual rhythm.
The mysterious Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) finally steps into the spotlight to claim her piece of Severance’s expanding mythology. After confronting Helena outside of Lumon, Cobel set her path to Salt’s Neck, a forgotten little town with a history intertwined with Lumon’s past. Here she is not only hiding but actively searching for a piece of information.
For this endeavour, she seeks the help of Hampton, who appears to be an old friend and one of the few people she still trusts. Through their conversations, we uncover that this town was once the site of a Lumon’s ether factory where they worked when they were children.
Hampton agrees to help her, and both reach Cobel’s old house unnoticed. Here, a bright light shines upon Cobel’s past. Waiting inside the house is her aunt, Sissy (Jane Alexander), a true believer in Kier’s doctrine and a reminder of the faith Lumon instills in its followers. It’s through their conversation that we finally understand why Cobel was so obsessed with the severance procedure—she implies that it was she who created the severance chip, not James Eagan, and it wasn’t just about control or power. It was personal. The technology was born out of Cobel’s intention to ease her sick mother’s suffering, a tragic attempt to separate pain from existence.
After lingering for too long, the situation turns south when Hampton notices someone is approaching them. He decides to stay behind while Cobel escapes in his car. The episode ends when Devon Scout calls Cobel to tell her about the reintegration of Mark, a direct connection to the events of the last episode.
A shorter rundown, zero screen time for the MDR team, and way too much exposition are all noted weaknesses of this particular instalment. But it’s clear the episode is laying the groundwork for what’s coming, so naturally doesn’t quite deliver the same punch as last week’s breathtaking Chikhai Bardo. It leaves us waiting, anticipating the chaos that’s sure to come in the finale.
Severance‘s second season is streaming now on Apple+, with new episodes dropping every Friday until March 21.