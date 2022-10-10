Spoiled Rotten 213: She-Hulk Episode 8

Spoiled Rotten – A podcast where Ben and Daniel navigate the world of comic book movies and TV.
Special guest, Andrew, of Geek Hard, helps Ben and Daniel spoil the Daredevil episode of She-Hulk!
Listen:
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcast | Spotify
| Stitcher | iHeart Radio
Social:
Follow Daniel @TheYungGuard , Ben @DMPlatypus & Geek Hard @geekhard on Twitter
Follow Daniel @yungguard , Ben @bmfs_86 & Geek Hard @geekhardshow on Instagram
Follow Spoiled Rotten @TDFSpoiled on Twitter
Follow TDF Everything on Facebook & Twitter
Email: [email protected]
Catch up on previous episodes here
Comments