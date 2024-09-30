Spoiled Rotten 306: Revisiting Batman & Robin

Spoiled Rotten – A podcast where Ben and Daniel navigate the world of comic book movies and TV.
Special guests, Adam & Nate, of Springfield Googolplex, help Ben and Daniel revisit Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin!
Download
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcast | Spotify
| Stitcher | iHeart Radio
Social:
Follow Daniel @TheYungGuard , Ben @DMPlatypus & Adam Schoales @AdamSchoales & Nate Storring @NateStorring & Springfield Googolplex @SimpsonsFilmPod on Twitter
Follow Daniel @yungguard , Ben @bmfs_86 & Adam Schoales @adamschoales & Nate Storring @natesstorring & Springfield Googolplex @simpsonsfilmpod on Instagram
Follow Spoiled Rotten @TDFSpoiled on Twitter
Follow TDF Everything on Facebook & Twitter
Email: [email protected]
Catch up on previous episodes here