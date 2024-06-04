Springfield Googolplex Ep. 27: Batman: The Movie (1966) with Daniel Grant

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
Holy Dutch angles, Batman! Inspired by the Simpsons episode, “Radioactive Man” (S7E2), Adam and Nate are taking on their first double feature focused on two versions of Batman. In the first installment, they’re teaming up with special guest Daniel Grant (from ThatShelf.com’s own Spoiled Rotten Podcast) to revisit Batman: The Movie (1966), its TV origins, and its Simpsons parody in the campy sixties version of Radioactive Man.
Also in this episode:
- What is camp? The tragically ludicrous? The ludicrously tragic? Something else entirely?
- The stacked cast of character actors that flocked to this silly superhero romp.
- The Batcave, the Batmobile, the Bat Repellent Shark Spray—we unpack the Batman arsenal, and what makes this rendition of the Caped Crusader unique.
- A slew of sign gags and other shared comedy DNA with The Simpsons.
- Plus every Simpsons reference to Batman: The Movie and more bonus content at SpringfieldGoogolplex.com
Next time, Adam and Nate complete their double feature with Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) and “Last Exit to Springfield” (S4E17). Tune in two weeks from now! Same Plex time, same Plex channel!
