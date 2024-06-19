Springfield Googolplex Ep. 28: Batman (1989) with Shahbaz Siddiqui

Springfield Googolplex – The movie podcast for Simpsons fans.
In part two of a Batman double feature, special guest Shahbaz Siddiqui (The Movie Podcast) joins Adam and Nate to watch a contentious superhero reboot, Tim Burton’s Batman (1989). They also dig into multiple Batman parodies in “Last Exit to Springfield” (S4E17), a unionization story that’s considered by many to be the best episode ever of The Simpsons.
Also in this episode:
- Two gloriously unhinged performances from Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson
- How classic monster movies helped Burton to escape the campy tone of the 1960s TV series (kinda)
- Danny Elfman: The musical connection between Batman and The Simpsons (plus a tangent on Prince’s Batman album)
- The ripple effect of this movie on superhero media and Hollywood blockbusters
Next time, Adam and Nate welcome back Simpsons writer and producer Michael Price to talk about one of his favorite movies, What’s Up Doc? (1972), alongside its Simpsons parody in “Grampa vs. Sexual Inadequacy” (S6E10).
Check out our show notes for a complete list of Simpsons references, extra credit, and further reading.
