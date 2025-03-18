Springfield Googolplex Ep. 41: Oscars Special 2025

Sean Baker’s movie had heart, but Football in the Groin had a football in the groin. Adam and Nate review the 97th Academy Awards, and compare their top five movies of 2024.

Also in this episode:

  • The biggest surprises, snubs, and satisfying wins of the night
  • Does former Simpsons writer Conan O’Brien work as host of the Oscars?
  • A round-up of the night’s best Simpsons memes
  • A trivia game about the most reference Best Picture-winners on The Simpsons, fresh from the Simpsons Movie Reference Database
  • Plus, check out our show notes for our top five lists, trivia answers, and more bonus content

Next time, we’re back to our regularly scheduled programming with The Fortune Cookie (1966), a Billy Wilder joint that had its plot stolen for The Simpsons episode “Bart Gets Hit By a Car” (S2E10).

