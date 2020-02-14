Stranger Things Update: We’re Not in Hawkins Anymore…

The team over at Stranger Things knew just what their fans wanted this Valentine’s Day.
Entitled From Russia with Love, the brief fifty-second teaser trailer leaves us craving more. The teaser provides glimpses of what appears to be a heavily guarded Russian military camp. Most of the prisoners are busy constructing a railroad through the snowy landscape. One prisoner stops to wipe his brow, only to reveal what fans have been speculating since last season’s finale – our beloved chain-smoking Chief Jim Hopper is alive! And he is sporting a newly shaved head.
Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments