Sweet Angel Baby Exclusive Trailer and Poster Premiere

Sweet Angel Baby premiered to rave reviews at TIFF 2024 as part of its Centrepiece program. The film is now set to hit theatres across Canada on August 15. But before it does, we have a final trailer to pique your interest, along with a brand-new poster.
Directed and written by Melanie Oates, the film follows Eliza (Michaela Kurimsky), a young woman living in a small town in Newfoundland and Labrador. Her comfortable place in the community is suddenly challenged when her secret social media persona and her romantic relationship with Toni (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers) are exposed, one after the other.
The drama marks Oates’ second feature-length film, earning her a nomination for the Jean-Marc Vallée DGC Discovery Award at the Directors Guild of Canada last year.
Check out the final trailer below, then scroll further down for a look at the new poster:
Here’s the brand-new poster, too:
Sweet Angel Baby hits theatres in Canada on August 15.