The Expanse Season 6 Trailer: Earth in the Crosshairs

Looking for a great science fiction drama to binge-watch over the holidays? Look no further than The Expanse.
A must-watch for any self-described sci-fi fan, The Expanse has so much more to offer beyond its compelling premise – humanity vying for control of the solar system and beyond. It’s a series with all the political drama and scheming of Game of Thrones and so much epic space action that it makes Star Trek look like child’s play. Season six of the Hugo Award-winning sci-fi series kicks off on December 10, which gives you approximately three and a half weeks to catch up on the previous five season. Better get started!
But first, get a taste of what’s in store for the crew of the Rocinante in the new trailer for The Expanse season six:
Series stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Frankie Adams, Keon Alexander, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens reunite for what Prime Video is touting as the “most exciting season yet” – and if you’ve seen any of the previous seasons or read the books, then you know that’s saying something.
Still not sold? Here’s the official synopsis for The Expanse season six:
The Expanse, set in a colonized solar system, begins with the governments of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt locked in long-standing conflict. The crew of the Rocinante – an illegally salvaged warship – stumbles on a vast conspiracy and a mysterious alien technology that threatens to upend the balance of power and the fate of humanity. The Expanse is a high-action, realistic sci-fi adventure that broadens the vision of humanity’s path in the future as well as a deeply-felt examination of the most critical, raw, and pressing issues of today.
The sixth and final season of The Expanse premieres Friday, December 10 on Prime Video
Comments