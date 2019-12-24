The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special Makes a Perfect Holiday Treat

I remember stumbling across Gavin & Stacey about a decade ago during a period when I was smitten with British television. I burned through plenty of shows at the time, but something about Gavin & Stacey stuck with me. I connected with the smart writing, earnest love story, and charming characters. And unlike most American sitcoms, Gavin & Stacey’s world felt relatable.
Now a decade after the series premiered, Gavin & Stacey is back with a Christmas special. The show’s fans can catch the special when it premieres on BritBox TV on December 25th.
Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special trailer:
Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special synopsis:
It’s been ten years since we last went to Billericay to spend Christmas with the Shipmans and the Wests. This year we’re off to Wales for the festivities, where Bryn’s cooking dinner for over thirteen people. Understandably he’s tense. Pam would secretly prefer to spend Christmas in Essex as she finds Gwen’s house a bit lacking. But the deal has always been that they alternate every year and this time it’s the turn of the Wests to host Christmas with everyone under one small roof.
For Gavin and Stacey, parenthood continues to present them with several challenges, their ‘baby’ now being ten. Smithy continues to commit to his fatherly role too, making the journey to Barry at weekends and every second Wednesday to see twelve year old Neil the Baby. Nessa on the other hand adopts her own brand of Nessa-style mothering whilst Pam, Mick and Gwen have become the epitome of doting grandparents. On Christmas Eve, Dawn makes a shocking discovery about Pete that jeopardizes their marriage (again) and a visit to the pub that night is an eye opener in more ways than one.
Sit back and enjoy a welcome return to the award-winning world of Gavin and Stacey and top off your Christmas Day with a big festive watch from these well-loved characters. This relatable yet exciting and completely endearing story was just one of the many series that made James Corden an international star.
Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special 2019 launches on BritBox on December 25, 2019.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments