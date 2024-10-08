The Lego Shelf: Building a Spooky Season Brick by Brick

The leaves are slowly changing, and abandoned box stores have magically transformed into costume shop chains overnight, which can only mean that the Halloween season is upon us. While fall is a great time to indulge in the excess of horror films found on streaming services and cable television, all while consuming pumpkin spice everything, not all the treats are found on the screen. Each year, LEGO releases many Halloween-themed sets to keep us brick builders busy.
Granted, I am still on the amateur end of my building journey, as my family only became brickheads during the pandemic. However, what started off as an oddly relaxing way to pass the time has become a bit of an obsession in our household. Frankly, we now have more sets than we have space to display them. I guess it’s time to invest in a new display shelf.
Fortunately, this new “LEGO Shelf” fits in your pocket. Consider this column your virtual guide to some of the latest in pop culture-infused LEGO sets hitting the market. In the spirit of the season, here are a few of the Halloween-inspired sets to enjoy during the spooky season.
Wednesday
Wednesday & Enid’s Dorm Room (750 pieces, Set # 76781)
Netflix hit series Wednesday has gotten the LEGO treatment with three distinct sets, including a BrickHeadz of best friends Wednesday and Enid. Taking fans to the moody teen’s dorm room, this set utilizes mini-dolls, popularized through the LEGO Friends line, to render the characters which makes this set stand out from other licensed titles that use traditional minifigures. Having said that, two of the four mini figs are different versions of the duo, though Thing is there as well, which feels like a missed opportunities to include a few other characters.
Wednesday Addams Figure (702 Pieces, Set # 76780)
The Wednesday set I am most eager to get my hands on is the Wednesday Addams Figure. Featuring a rather unique design and proportions, which make it seems as if she is towering over those who dare set foot in Nevermore Academy, this one set will standout in any collection. The option to choose between two clothing options will no doubt energize the “dress to impress” fans, however, it is the little details, such as the tombstone and the 1940s typewriter, that bring a smile to my face.
Wicked
Welcome to Emerald City (945 Pieces, Set # 75684)
Fans of Wicked the musical, or those wanting to create the magic of the land of Oz, might want to consider picking up the Welcome to Emerald City set. Inspired by the movie adaption of the iconic Broadway hit, this set features 5 mini-dolls and a 3-story tower that gives builders a taste of what can be found in Emerald City. Although chances are good that one will finish building this set faster than the film’s actual 2 hour and 40-minute run time, Wicked is this first of a two-part film, there is a hidden QR code, that provides additional content to explore, which should keep fans occupied until the second film hits theatres.
Elphaba & Glinda Figures (558 Pieces, Set # 75682)
Speaking of interactive experiences, those who purchase Elphaba & Glinda Figures set will get access, via a hidden QR code, to the song “Defying Gravity” and exclusive LEGO® Wicked content. Similar to the Wednesday figure, the posable versions of the supposed good and wicked witches feature a design that is different from traditional LEGO sets.
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (2193 Pieces, Set # 21351)
There will be those who argue that this is more of a Christmas flick rather than Halloween one. I mean the holiday is in the film’s title. But I think it is one of those rare films that fits in both realms. Regardless of which holiday you think Tim Burton’s 1993 stop-animation classic aligns, this LEGO Ideas set captures several iconic moments from the film. The fact that you can build aspects of both Halloween Town and Christmas Town, and get 6 minifigs (including Jack Skellington, Sally and Santa Clause, to name a few), makes this one a cinephile’s dream.
Hocus Pocus
Disney’s Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage (2316 Pieces, Set # 21341)
Truth be told, I have never been a fan of the film Hocus Pocus. Toss your witches brooms, or vacuums that you use as brooms, at me if you like. Much to my chagrin my family does so every October when they rewatch the film, but I am not budging on that one. That said, I knew that The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage was going to get through the Lego Idea’s voting process. To be honest, I may have even thrown a few votes in myself, because it captures so many aspects of the film that fans love. Featuring 6 LEGO minifigures, including the Sanderson Sisters and other principal characters, this set is a must for those who love spending time in Salem with these youth-obsessed sisters every Spooky Season.
