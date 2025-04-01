The LEGO Shelf: Hobbits, Minecraft, Oh My!

Spring has barely stretched its legs and April is already showering us with pop culture gifts. The most exciting of which, for us LEGO fans at least, is the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Shire set! Joining other iconic Lord of the Rings LEGO sets, including the epic The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell and The Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr, this Middle-earth themed set comes at a cheaper price point. Dropping on April 5, here is what we know about the set:
The Lord of the Rings: The Shire (2017 pieces, set 10354)
For the first time ever in brick form, The Shire set recreates one of Middle-earth’s most beloved locations. The set comes with 9 minifigures, including Bilbo Baggins, Frodo, Samwise, Gandalf the Grey, Merry, and Pippin, and has a few moveable functions. So, if you ever dreamed of making Bilbo disappear at the Party Tree in LEGO form, now is your chance. Bilbo’s home features three specific sections, one of which is Bilbo’s study that even has the book (There and Back Again) where he had documented his travels to Erebor.
The other big LEGO release this week accompanies the new cinematic version of Minecraft, one of the world’s most popular video games. With A Minecraft Movie is hitting theatres on April 4, it would seem now is the time to introduce series-obsessed youngsters to the new LEGO sets, which will keep the mining joy going for hours offline. Here are a few sets that fans might enjoy:
The Baby Pig House (238 pieces, set 21268)
I am not going to pretend I have a deep understanding of Minecraft, or the various roles pigs play in the game aside being a source for food. What I do know is that my daughter had a blast building this set. While the house offers plenty of sections that will allow kids to utilize their imagination as they play, the set also makes for a fun display piece for adults.
Woodland Mansion Fighting Ring (491 pieces, set 21272)
One of two direct tie-ins with A Minecraft Movie, this compact set brings Rock’ Em Sock’Em style action to life with several functional elements. Featuring characters from the film, a mansion facade, and a weapons rack, the builders will even be able to do a little score-keeping as the engage in combat.
The Ghast Balloon Village Attack (555 pieces, set 21273)
This set—the second of two movie inspired ones—also features a handful of characters and animals that will be familiar to fans of the popular series. It includes a balloon that shoots discs, an exploding fountain, and an egg-laying chicken on the roof of Steve’s chicken restaurant.
These are just a few of the sets available this month that will keep you entertained—whether you want to revisit Middle-earth or feel like dipping into block-based worlds of creativity.
