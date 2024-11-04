Just in time for the end of spooky season, Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour hit Netflix this past Tuesday. Known for her cripplingly confessional songwriting, the bloody brilliant 21-year-old recently performed the last of her 95 arena shows in 2024, selling 1.4 million tickets across four continents. Snagged a seat? “good 4 u.” Those who didn’t (ourselves included) are a whole lot “happier” now that Rodrigo’s raucous pop-rock concert can be experienced from the comfort of our own couch.
It’s only “logical” we’d present our top 10 performances from Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour – ranked:
10. teenage dream
One track that benefits from this kind of cinematic treatment is “teenage dream.” Rodrigo’s storytelling is elevated thanks to the visual medium, her artistic vision realized in its entirety. Home video of a young Olivia, displayed not only around the arena, but full screen for certain snippets, emphasize the narration these lyrics provide. That’s the magic of a concert film. But it’s the outro that’ll leave fans flabbergasted; there’s something so special about a 5-year-old Livy addressing attendees of the sold-out show directly.
9. ballad of a homeschooled girl
There’s truly nothing like a crowd of nearly 18,000 belting out, “every guy I like is gay.”
8. favorite crime
It was hard to choose a single standout from the acoustic section; not only do these arrangements create space for the crowd to shine, Rodrigo’s vocals are crystal clear. But “favorite crime” is arguably one of the best songs of her entire discography, featuring a key change that’ll get you every time. Tag yourself; we’re the fan scream-singing the bridge.
7. jealously, jealousy
A little sexy and a little sapphic – lilac-feathered “Gays for Liv” cowboy hats aside – a bad ass baseline sets off one captivating rendition of this SOUR deep cut.
6. vampire
The third song of the set list is where Rodrigo starts to build real emotional connection, both with the audience and the material itself. Her hometown fans can only be described as thunderous, particularly when belting out the phrase “fame f*cker” (it is Los Angeles after all). Perhaps playing the piano unlocked her powers, giving way to a soaring vocal performance and activating her lithe limbs to conduct the crowd.
5. lacy
We love a call back. Seemingly inspired by the vintage videos of Olivia seen earlier, a costume change transforms her dancers into ballerinas, complete with ribbons in their hair. This lullaby creates a beautiful backdrop for its music box staging. The overhead camera is integral here, capturing kaleidoscope-like movements that frame Rodrigo’s circular platform. As for that falsetto? Absolutely angelic.
4. drivers license
What stands out here is the tenderness and reverence with which she performs her debut single, handling it with such care. We’re also treated to one of the most impactful overhead shots of the film, punctuating the bridge breakdown. This arrangement takes
the ballad to a whole other level, as well as audience participation; Rodrigo is genuinely awestruck guiding loyal livies through the final chorus. Also, shout out the smoke machine, a paid actor here.
3. HOT TO GO! (featuring Chappell Roan)
Pop girlies, assemble! Chappell Roan’s cameo just makes sense, especially after the career explosion she’s experienced following her opening stint on the GUTS World Tour. It’s amazing how these two superstars make the Intuit Dome feel too small somehow. The rock-infused live version of this viral hit harkens back to the ‘90s; think “Stop” by Spice Girls. Performing the choreography side-by-side is giving us girl power flashbacks in the best way.
2. love is embarrassing
Despite the unpolished vocal, this is such a fun number. While fans weren’t sure what to make of the choreography when clips first surfaced online, it’s hard to hate. A more literal interpretation in comparison to other performances, there’s an innate musical theatre quality – even without the shadows-in-spotlight dance break. Picture this: Nini and the crew from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are putting on a production of Bring It On. The campy cheer elements and kooky choreo pair perfectly with this track. That’s a coming-of-age spectacle we’d pay to see.
1. obsessed
Now this is a PERFORMANCE!!! Olivia proves she was born to grace both the stage and our screens, fully embodying the song’s unhinged overtones. The 3-time Grammy winner goes all in, and while the chaos is choreographed, we don’t care. From her musicality to her use of the cameras and that plexiglass floor, are you not entertained? The shred-off between the two female guitarists is the icing on the cake.