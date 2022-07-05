Toronto Fringe Festival: #NotAllFedoras Dismantles Toxic Masculinity “One Hat at a Time”

As a lifelong gamer, video games mean the world to me. But there are troubling aspects of gaming culture that leave me feeling like an outsider in my own community.
In 2014, the Gamergate movement exposed one of the toxic aspects of the video game culture. Former That Shelf gaming editor Eric Weiss’s play #NotAllFedoras tackles these problematic issues head-on.
#NotAllFedoras is “a satirical deconstruction of toxic masculinity in geek culture structured more like a sketch comedy show than a conventional play.” It’s co-created by Weiss and Miroki Tong, directed by Emily Schooley, and kicks off this Friday at the Toronto Fringe Festival.
#NotAllFedoras synopsis:
The play’s content draws on Eric and Miroki’s lifelong experiences as geeks and artists, as well as conversations with women in their community. Aspects of the show have been updated to reflect events of the past five years – J.K. Rowling, NFTs, and the Convoy to name a few – but the themes feel just as urgent now as they did in 2017, when #NotAllFedoras first debuted.
Problems that were once relegated to fringe corners of the internet have now spread into the world at large, and Eric and Miroki are still committed to skewering toxic masculinity with insight and a bit of wit.
#NotAllFedoras Showtimes:
Friday, July 8 @ 5:45 pm
Sunday, July 10 @ 3:15 pm
Monday, July 11 @ 4:45 pm
Tuesday, July 12 @ 5:30 pm
Wednesday, July 13 @ 7:15 pm
Saturday, July 16 @ 8:00 pm
Sunday, July 17 @ 2:15 pm
You can watch #NotAllFedoras at the Toronto Fringe Festival starting on July 8th, 2022.
