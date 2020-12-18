Ultimate Christmas Movie Showdown: Round of 16 Match 8

Another oddball match wraps up our Round of 16 search for the Ultimate Christmas Movie. That’s right, it’s Gremlins versus Bishop’s Wife remake, The Preacher’s Wife. Will Whitney and Denzel win a spot in the Quarter Finals or will Gizmo be too adorable to resist? Read up on the two contenders below—then make your choice and vote!
Round of 16 – MATCH 8:
Gremlins (1984)
As a kid, Gremlins taught me that a Christmas-themed movie did not have to be candy coloured and sugary sweet. They could be fun, edgy, and a little scary. Taking place a few days before Christmas in the small town of Kingston Falls, things go horribly wrong after Billy (Zach Galligan) breaks two of the three cardinal rules for taking care of his new pet mogwai Gizmo, the original Baby Yoda when it comes to cuteness. He not only gets Gizmo wet, but is also tricked into feeding the creatures uninvited offspring after midnight. With enough mischievous, havoc-wreaking gremlins to fill a movie theatre, Joe Dante’s film gleefully uses its holiday setting to maximum advantage. Whether it is Christmas carolling gremlins surprising one unsuspecting citizen or the way Dante uses classic films such as It’s a Wonderful Life and songs like “Do You Hear What I Hear?” to humorously subvert traditional expectations, Gremlins is a devilishly entertaining Christmas movie. – Courtney Small
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%
The Preacher’s Wife (1996)
Whitney.
Denzel.
[mic drop]
– Deirdre Crimmins
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 60%
VOTE:
