Frank Zappa Documentary Soundtrack Featured

Unboxing: ZAPPA – Soundtrack to Alex Winter’s Documentary on Limited Edition Smoke-Coloured Vinyl

by    |  

A look inside the soundtrack to one of the great docs of the year – Alex Winter’s ZAPPA, a sympathetic yet engaging look at the mercurial Frank Zappa.

0 0 votes
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement