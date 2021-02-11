Waffles + Mochi Trailer: Watch Michelle Obama Hang with Puppet Foodies

I grew up in an era when companies used cartoon characters to hook kids on happy meals and sugary cereals. And now I wonder if I would have a different relationship with healthy eating if Ronald McDonald and Captain Crunch had introduced me to hummus and arugula. Netflix’s new children’s series Waffles + Mochi wants to address this problem.
The program features two adorable little puppets, the titular Waffles and Mochi, who, aided by Michelle Obama, travel the world learning about food, culture, and healthy eating. Imagine Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown crossed with Sesame Street.
The show comes from the folks who produced Chef’s Table and Ugly Delicious, and this crew has major kitchen cred. That means over the show’s ten 20-minute episodes, parents can learn useful tips and healthy recipes right alongside their kids.
The program’s roster of chefs includes Amanda Mosher, Ao Onigiri, Bricia Lopez, Hamed Ahmadi, Jose Andres, Juliana Quinto, Mashama Bailey, Massimo Bottura, Motokichi Yukimura, Pia Leon, Preeti Mistry, Samin Nosrat and Shiro & Keiko Hashimoto.
I’m not a foodie and don’t recognize any of those names, but I’m sure they’re all big deals. As for celebrity guest stars, expect to see Common, Gaten Matarazzo, Jack Black, Lyric Lewis, Rashida Jones, Tan France, and Zach Galifianakis.
Once upon a thyme, deep in The Land of Frozen Food, lived two best friends named Waffles and Mochi with one shared dream: to become chefs! The only problem? Everything they cooked was made of ice. When these two taste-buddies are suddenly hired as the freshest employees of a whimsical supermarket, they’re ready for the culinary adventure of a lifetime. With the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, travelling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities.
Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends. Waffles + Mochi is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe.
Waffles + Mochi is available on Netflix March 16th, 2021.
