Wicked Review: Movie Musicals (and Fantasy Films) Are Back, Baby!

Successful world-building is complicated, even when filmmakers have all the groundwork laid out for them. Fantasy films, in particular, haven’t really received the proper treatment since Harry Potter hit the screen. Ask David Yates, who tried returning to the genre with his now-cancelled Fantastic Beasts series. While the prequel series featured many exciting ideas, it rarely hit that fantasy film sweet spot of emotion and spectacle. After the Star Wars reboot trilogy failed to fully revive sci-fi, Denis Villeneuve saved the day with his Dune films. Now Jon M. Chu, the acclaimed director of Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and In The Heights (2021), has grabbed his broomstick and swooped in to rescue not only the fantasy genre but also movie musicals with his astounding adaptation of award-winning Broadway hit Wicked.
Musicals and the wonderful land of Oz have been synonymous associated with Hollywood for nearly 100 years. Still, films that successfully combine whimsy and song have been pushed to the back burner for quite awhile now and those that have made a go of it haven’t felt that committed to being musicals in the first place. It’s no wonder Universal Pictures put all the care and patience into Wicked that they have, especially given their last movie musical adaptation was 2019’s Cats. Luckily for the studio and fans of the show, this cinematic crack at Wicked is a timeless piece of entertainment equal to the most exceptional movie musicals of the past.
For the select few unfamiliar with this cultural phenomenon, the stage show—which debuted on Broadway in 2003—acts as a prequel to and retelling of The Wizard of Oz. This new film version adapts the first half of the original musical, as revealed with the golden opening title card: Wicked: Part 1. It is solely a prequel to the Oz tale we’re all familiar with, only this time telling the untold story of Glinda the Good and The Wicked Witch of the West’s friendship before Dorothy flew over the rainbow. When we first meet these larger-than-life characters, they’re known as Galinda Upland (Ariana Grande-Butera) and Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo). Their world may be filled with talking animals and munchkins, but they’ve never had a green citizen until Elphaba. Because of her obvious difference and uncontrollable magical abilities, the eldest Thropp daughter has been an outcast her entire life. Now a young adult, Elphaba finds herself unexpectedly enrolled at Shiz University, rooming and feuding with Galinda, a vapidly shallow popular student with the whole school under her thumb. This story may sound familiar, but where Wicked and other stories like it differ is in its characters and their evolutions.
As a musical adaptation, Wicked had an almost insurmountable weight on its shoulders and it’s no wonder it took twenty years to get off the ground. There’s no doubt that the overarching film has mass audience appeal, but it was made for fans who have waited patiently while keeping the show close to their hearts. And in that way, Wicked is the cinematic adaptation they surely deserve. From the film’s impressive opening sequence, which pans slowly over the famous hat lying in a large puddle of water before swiftly following a winged-monkey high into the skies over Oz, Chu leaves no doubt that this Wicked was made for the big screen. From the biggest of its sets to its smallest props, Wicked overflows with superb artistry and expert craftsmanship. The result is an adaptation that is harmonious, cohesive, and respectful of its source material from start to finish.
The musical sequences are incredibly dynamic and vibrant, with mesmerizing choreography and an enhanced score from composer John Powell. Chu has the camera moving constantly throughout every number, allowing the material to truly expand beyond the boundaries of the stage. That being said, one of things that truly sets Wicked apart is the true intimacy allowed between the audience and its lead characters, something not at all possible even when in the front row of the stage show. The best and most emotional example is when Elphaba and Galinda officially bond for life during their unexpected “Ozdust Duet.” This moment was sweet on stage, but seeing it up-close is riveting.The gut-wrenching emotion playing out on Cynthia Erivo’s expressive face, and the effect her hurt and resulting bravery has on Grande’s Galinda, makes the change in their relationship far more impactful.
In fact, this version of Wicked wouldn’t be what it is without the two career-defining performances at its core. Both Ariana Grande-Butera and Cynthia Erivo were both born to play these roles. Grande-Butera perfectly captures Galinda’s humour and carefree delusion, while also showcasing the layers of heart and complexity hidden within. Many, myself included, doubted her ability to pull off this role. That initial reaction seems even more embarrassing in the face of the deserving Best Supporting Actress Oscar buzz. Erivo, too, is triumphant as the “Wicked Witch”. The Tony- and Grammy-Award winning actress brings a softness to the larger-than-life character, without sacrificing one ounce of her impressive agency or power. The two are ably supported by pros like Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, and Peter Dinklage.
It’s an honour and a relief to declare Wicked one of the best films of 2024 and a serious contender for the 97th Academy Awards in every major category. It also serves as a reminder of how powerful and positive Hollywood magic can be, and why we love big, unapologetic cinematic spectacles. After all, movies are here to entertain, to transport us, and to make us feel. Wicked manages to rise above the weight of expectation and accomplishes all three with great ease.
Wicked opens in theatres nationwide on November 22.