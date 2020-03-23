In these days of social distancing and quarantining, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep ourselves and our families entertained. Wouldn’t it be great if we could turn to the animals to help us out? Maybe have a tiger over for tea and biscuits or a raucous board game night with a gorilla. But how long would the fun really last when those attempts at conversation grind to a halt? At best it would be super awkward and at worst, someone could end up as dinner.
The next best thing would be watching Robert Downey Jr. take on the task in the epic adventure Dolittle. At the very least, the clean up would be easier!
To celebrate the home entertainment release of the classic tale of a physician who can talk to animals, That Shelf is giving away three copies on DVD/Blu-Ray. With a menagerie of rambunctious and unusual pets along for the ride, not to mention a cornucopia of special features, there’s a ton here for you and your family to enjoy. And right now, who could ask for more?
Watch the trailer now and then find out how to enter the contest below:
Follow the instructions below for a chance to win one (1) of three (3) copies of Dolittle:
On Instagram
- Follow That Shelf on Instagram
- Like the post and tell us which animal you’d most want to sit down and have a chat with.
OR
On Twitter:
- Follow us on Twitter
- Tweet the following: I’d love a copy of @DolittleMovie on DVD/Blu-Ray from @ThatShelf https://thatshelf.com/win-dolittle-on-dvd-blu-ray/ #DolittleMovie #Contest
That’s it! Easy enough, right?
Deadline is Tuesday, March 31 at 11:59pm EDT for all entries.
Winner will be chosen at random and notified via Instagram. Multiple entries will be disqualified.
Dolittle is available digitally as of March 24 and available for purchase on DVD/Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD starting on April 7.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments