A Minecraft Movie Review: Absurd Adaptation Levels Up Family Fun

A Minecraft Movie, Hollywood’s latest video game adaption, manages to level up family-friendly fun in theatres. The absurd action adventure comedy, directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre), isn’t pixel-perfect, but it certainly does the iconic IP justice.
It’s the cast that shines brightest. The rag-tag ensemble mirrors a classic crew of misfits from favourite films past. Washed up gamer Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa) and kind-hearted multi-hyphenate Dawn (Danielle Brooks), alongside down-on-their-luck brother-sister duo Henry (Sebastian Hansen) and Natalie (Emma Myers), are pulled into a mysterious portal. Together, they team up with Overworld legend and expert craftsman Steve (Jack Black) to get back to Idaho. Cue the magical quest!
While Black simply plays himself, Steve borrows all the best bits from the actor’s most beloved characters. He channels School of Rock’s Dewey Finn, Kung Fu Panda’s Po, and Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny’s Jables through physical comedy and melodic delivery. Momoa matches Black’s energy as the on-screen frienemies go toe-to-toe. The results are ridiculous, yet effective.
However, Jennifer Coolidge’s commitment to the bit needs to be studied. Vice Principal Marlene’s scenes will give you whiplash – literally and figuratively – with a Jeep Grand Cherokee line being the crown jewel of another whackastic performance by the White Lotus star. Black’s pronunciation of “treasures” is the only read that remotely comes close.
Famous gamer cameos and the touching Technoblade tribute aren’t for the uninitiated, but details that will delight players of the best-selling video game of all time. The writing is surprisingly clever and humorous, coaxing consistent chuckles from children and parents alike while promising minimal bathroom breaks.
At its core, A Minecraft Movie celebrates humanity’s creative spirit and explores what can happen when dreams are destroyed. Predictably, the will to build and create proves to be our superpower. Whether at a crafting table or out in the real world, that’s entirely up to you.