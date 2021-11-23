Adele 30: White Vinyl Special Edition Review

One of the most anticipated albums of the year, Adele’s 30 is finally here. The 12-track release dropped to eager audiences last Friday, November 19, and has been breaking all kinds of records ever since.
Like the artist’s previous albums, 30 is a wholly introspective project, with songs influenced by her separation (and subsequent divorce) from husband Simon Konecki and her experiences with fame and motherhood. The album, Adele’s first since 2015’s 25, comes to us via Columbia and is produced with former collaborators Greg Kurstin, Max Martin and Shellback and Tobias Jesso Jr. as well as new collaborators Inflo and Ludwig Goransson.
Singles “Easy on Me” and “I Drink Wine” and anthemic tracks “Hold On” and “Love is a Game” have all been garnering positive reviews, but what does That Shelf’s Managing Editor think? Jason Gorber takes a look at how Adele’s latest sounds, and whether hunting down the exclusive editions (like the White Vinyl from Amazon) is the right way to listen to this giant of a release. Watch his review below:
The track listing for 30 is as follows:
01 Strangers by Nature
02 Easy on Me
03 My Little Love
04 Cry Your Heart Out
05 Oh My God
06 Can I Get It
07 I Drink Wine
08 All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner) Interlude
09 Woman Like Me
10 Hold On
11 To Be Loved
12 Love Is a Game
Target and Japanese edition bonus tracks:
13 Wild Wild West (Bonus Track)
14 Can’t Be Together (Bonus Track)
15 Easy on Me (Bonus Track) (with Chris Stapleton)
