April 2025 Streaming Guide

Check out our list of what’s coming your way this month with our April 2025 Streaming Guide, featuring unmissable titles like Andor, The Last of Us, Black Mirror, Havoc, Doctor Who, and Daredevil: Born Again. Plan ahead with this convenient compilation of content arriving on your favourite platforms in Canada: Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Crave, Paramount+, Prime Video, and Hulu.

In addition, April 16 marks National Canadian Film Day! Whether you’re attending a special screening, revisiting classic Canadian TV, or discovering homegrown talent on streaming platforms, it’s a great opportunity to appreciate and celebrate Canadian cinema.

Read on for the complete list of what’s coming to streaming services this April:

April 1, 2025

America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation – Prime Video

Daredevil: Born Again (Episode 7, 6) – Disney+

Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock in this highly anticipated reboot, bringing back street-level action and new threats to Hell’s Kitchen.

Devil May Cry (Anime series) – Netflix

Mainstream (film) – MUBI

April 3, 2025

The Bondsman – Prime Video

Black Mirror (Season 7) – Netflix

The acclaimed dystopian anthology returns with new mind-bending episodes exploring technology’s dark side, societal fears, and unexpected twists. Each episode promises to be as thought-provoking and unsettling as ever.

April 4, 2025

Pets (Premiere – Documentary) – Disney+

April 7, 2025

David Blaine: Do Not Attempt – Disney+

April 8, 2025

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX – Prime Video

Daredevil: Born Again (Penultimate Episode, 6 PM PT) – Disney+

April 11, 2025

Doctor Who (Season 2 Premiere) – Disney+

Your Friends & Neighbors (New Series) – Apple TV+

North of North (New Series) – Netflix, CBC Gem & APTN Lumi

April 13, 2025

Godfather of Harlem – Prime Video

April 14, 2025

The Last of Us (Season 2) – Crave (HBO)

Based on the acclaimed video game The Last Of Us 2. Joel and Ellie’s journey continues, exploring new characters and dangerous terrains in a post-apocalyptic world. Prepare for more intense survival challenges and emotional moments.

April 15, 2025

Daredevil: Born Again (Season Finale, 6 PM PT) – Disney+

April 17, 2025

#1 Happy Family USA – Prime Video

The Circle (Season 6) – Netflix

We Were the Lucky Ones (Limited Series) – Disney+

April 18, 2025

LOL: Se Rir, Já Era! – Prime Video

Light & Magic (Season 2 Premiere) – Disney+

Jane (Season 3) – Apple TV+

April 22, 2025

Andor (Season 2 – Three-Episode Premiere, 6 PM PT) – Disney+

The Star Wars prequel returns, focusing on Cassian Andor’s path to becoming a leader in the Rebel Alliance. Fans of the gritty, grounded side of the galaxy will find plenty to enjoy in this thrilling season.

Sea Lions of the Galapagos (Premiere – Documentary) – Disney+

Guardians of the Galapagos (Premiere – Documentary) – Disney+

April 23, 2025

Bullet Train Explosion – Netflix

April 24, 2025

Étoile – Prime Video

You (Final Season) – Netflix

Joe Goldberg’s dark journey comes to a thrilling conclusion in the final season, as he faces the consequences of his actions one last time. Suspense, twists, and a chilling exploration of obsession, love, and murder.

The Big Door Prize (Season 2) – Apple TV+

April 25, 2025

Havoc  – Netflix

The Painter – Paramount+

Dead Boy Detectives (Season 1) – Netflix

Tendaberry – MUBI

April 26, 2025

Anyone But You – Crave

April 29, 2025

Wear Whatever The F You Want – Prime Video

April 30, 2025

Carême (French-language Drama Series) – Apple TV+

The Holdovers – Prime Video

As you can see, April 2025 is packed with highly anticipated releases, including new seasons of The Last of Us, Andor, Doctor Who, Daredevil: Born Again, and Black Mirror. Tom Hardy’s Havoc and the long-awaited final season of You on Netflix are also major highlights.

With so many binge-worthy shows, epic blockbusters, and must-see documentaries, there’s no shortage of entertainment this month. Happy streaming!




