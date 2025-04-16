Check out our list of what’s coming your way this month with our April 2025 Streaming Guide, featuring unmissable titles like Andor, The Last of Us, Black Mirror, Havoc, Doctor Who, and Daredevil: Born Again. Plan ahead with this convenient compilation of content arriving on your favourite platforms in Canada: Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Crave, Paramount+, Prime Video, and Hulu.
In addition, April 16 marks National Canadian Film Day! Whether you’re attending a special screening, revisiting classic Canadian TV, or discovering homegrown talent on streaming platforms, it’s a great opportunity to appreciate and celebrate Canadian cinema.
Read on for the complete list of what’s coming to streaming services this April:
April 1, 2025
America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation – Prime Video
Daredevil: Born Again (Episode 7, 6) – Disney+
Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock in this highly anticipated reboot, bringing back street-level action and new threats to Hell’s Kitchen.
Devil May Cry (Anime series) – Netflix
April 3, 2025
Black Mirror (Season 7) – Netflix
The acclaimed dystopian anthology returns with new mind-bending episodes exploring technology’s dark side, societal fears, and unexpected twists. Each episode promises to be as thought-provoking and unsettling as ever.
April 4, 2025
Pets (Premiere – Documentary) – Disney+
April 7, 2025
David Blaine: Do Not Attempt – Disney+
April 8, 2025
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX – Prime Video
Daredevil: Born Again (Penultimate Episode, 6 PM PT) – Disney+
April 11, 2025
Doctor Who (Season 2 Premiere) – Disney+
Your Friends & Neighbors (New Series) – Apple TV+
North of North (New Series) – Netflix, CBC Gem & APTN Lumi
April 13, 2025
Godfather of Harlem – Prime Video
April 14, 2025
The Last of Us (Season 2) – Crave (HBO)
Based on the acclaimed video game The Last Of Us 2. Joel and Ellie’s journey continues, exploring new characters and dangerous terrains in a post-apocalyptic world. Prepare for more intense survival challenges and emotional moments.
April 15, 2025
Daredevil: Born Again (Season Finale, 6 PM PT) – Disney+
April 17, 2025
#1 Happy Family USA – Prime Video
The Circle (Season 6) – Netflix
We Were the Lucky Ones (Limited Series) – Disney+
April 18, 2025
LOL: Se Rir, Já Era! – Prime Video
Light & Magic (Season 2 Premiere) – Disney+
April 22, 2025
Andor (Season 2 – Three-Episode Premiere, 6 PM PT) – Disney+
The Star Wars prequel returns, focusing on Cassian Andor’s path to becoming a leader in the Rebel Alliance. Fans of the gritty, grounded side of the galaxy will find plenty to enjoy in this thrilling season.
Sea Lions of the Galapagos (Premiere – Documentary) – Disney+
Guardians of the Galapagos (Premiere – Documentary) – Disney+
April 23, 2025
Bullet Train Explosion – Netflix
April 24, 2025
Étoile – Prime Video
The Big Door Prize (Season 2) – Apple TV+
April 25, 2025
The Painter – Paramount+
Dead Boy Detectives (Season 1) – Netflix
Tendaberry – MUBI
April 26, 2025
April 29, 2025
Wear Whatever The F You Want – Prime Video
April 30, 2025
Carême (French-language Drama Series) – Apple TV+
As you can see, April 2025 is packed with highly anticipated releases, including new seasons of The Last of Us, Andor, Doctor Who, Daredevil: Born Again, and Black Mirror. Tom Hardy’s Havoc and the long-awaited final season of You on Netflix are also major highlights.
With so many binge-worthy shows, epic blockbusters, and must-see documentaries, there’s no shortage of entertainment this month. Happy streaming!