Ash Trailer: First Look at Andrew Huculiak’s Second Feature

Thankfully Andrew Huculiak’s second feature Ash is coming to theatres! Ash is the director’s follow-up to his acclaimed (and tragically under-seen) 2014 film Violent. Huculiak’s first feature made a splash in its native B.C. and was a surprise selection in TIFF’s Canada’s Top Ten that year. Audiences near TIFF Lightbox were in luck, but those of us outside the CTT circuit had to wait until Violent quietly landed on home video, like, four years later. (But it was worth the wait.) The Norway-shot drama marked an invigorating debut for Huculiak and his fellow members of the indie band We Are the City, whose music fuelled the film’s soundtrack and provides the score for Ash.
The new images of Ash promise another visually striking thriller with extraordinary footage shot amidst the 2016 wildfires that ravaged B.C. The film stars Tim Guinee (Harriet) as a small town reporter on the run from his past while covering tragic news from the front lines of the Okanagan wildfires. The film drew raves at last year’s Vancouver International Film Festival and the trailer boasts an impressive range of kudos from filmmakers like Ramin Bahrani (99 Homes). Ash comes to Canadian theatres soon from Game Theory Films.
Check out the first trailer for Ash below and watch Jason Gorber’s video review here.
