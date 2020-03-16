BGM Episode 116: The Rainbow Bridge Motel

Brian Francis is making great art at Buddies In Bad Times this week, so what better way to reward his efforts than to make him watch a bad gay movie? Just before his Box 4901 makes its way to the stage, he joins Bil and Daniel to talk about
The Rainbow Bridge Motel
by Scott Rubin and J. Garrett Vorreuter
Listen to it here (language warning):
SUBSCRIBE:
Social:
Facebook: facebook.com/BGM | Twitter: @BadGayMovies | Instagram: @badgaymovies | Donate: Donations
Or just send us an email at badgaymovies2013@gmail.com!
Promo photos by Michael Sheffer.
Musical theme by The Chronos Band.
Catch up on previous episodes HERE
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments