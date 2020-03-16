BGM Episode 116: The Rainbow Bridge Motel

by  

Brian Francis is making great art at Buddies In Bad Times this week, so what better way to reward his efforts than to make him watch a bad gay movie?  Just before his Box 4901 makes its way to the stage, he joins Bil and Daniel to talk about

The Rainbow Bridge Motel

by Scott Rubin and J. Garrett Vorreuter

Listen to it here (language warning):

 

Promo photos by Michael Sheffer.

Musical theme by The Chronos Band.

Catch up on previous episodes HERE




