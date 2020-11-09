BGM Episode 128: Role/Play

by    |  

We’re back with our old favourite Rob Williams, who creates an intimate character piece about a super hot soap opera star and a super hot marriage equality activist who have super hot sex at Palm Springs Resort.  Join Bil, Daniel and Mike as they talk about.

Role/Play

by Rob Williams

Promo photos by Michael Sheffer.

Musical theme by The Chronos Band.

Comments

