BGM Episode 130: Evening

We’re back! We couldn’t return without sharing with you once again how much we love the one and only Glenn Close, so we decided to talk about the movie in which she appears for 3 seconds and gives a series of incredible cold glares. There’s no Glenn Close without the fabulous Mark of Dublin_Zoetrope, so we were thrilled to invite the Instagram superstar to chat with us about the movie! Join Bil, Daniel, Michael and Mark as they talk about
EVENING
by Lajos Koltai
Listen to it here (language warning):
Comments