BGM Episode 200: Alex & Leo

It was time to have Bill Clarke back on the show, and the perfect choice for him was a film set in his favourite city in the world. Daniel, Bil and Bill go Back to Berlin with Alex & Leo by Yuri Garate.
It is a feat to make a seasoned film audience gasp in shock and awe, but French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat does just that with her body horror ode to feminism and beauty, The Substance. The film kicks off this year’s Midnight Madness programme on September 5 where it is sure to be a bloody good time.