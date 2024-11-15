BGM Episode 205: Straight-Jacket by Bad Gay Movies | November 15, 2024, 9:01 am Daniel returns and he and Bil take a look at yet another campy play turned into an earnest movie, this time inspired by the real-life story of Rock Hudson’s marriage to Phyllis Gates. Listen as they try Straight-Jacket by Richard Day on for size. https://badgaymovies.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/episode-205-straight-jacket.mp3 Follow Facebook Instagram Twitter Bad Gay Movies • BGM • BGM podcast • podcasts • Richard Day • Straight-Jacket « Previous ArticleMemoir of a Snail Interview Advertisement