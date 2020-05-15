Bill & Ted Invite You to Be ‘Most Excellent’ in Their next Adventure

Stephen Herek’s sci-fi comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure may have arrived way back in 1989, but it’s still on peoples’ minds all these years later. Perhaps it’s because the film feels like the most ‘80s movie ever – it’s packed with bodacious slang, and cool dudes and dudettes rocking totally radical threads. Despite the film’s gaudy ‘80s vibe, people love to spend time with Bill and Ted.
With the upcoming sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music right around the corner, the film’s producers are offering fans the opportunity to show up in the movie. If that notion sounds totally rad, check out the official details below for your shot to appear on the silver screen.
The Wyld Stallyns are calling on fans to party on, dudes with Bill and Ted for an opportunity to appear in the upcoming film BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC.
Film yourself, family, friends and even your pets rocking out with instruments – real or fake – or just the air guitar to the film’s demo track provided at www.partyonwithbillandted.com. The submission deadline for videos is May 20, 2020.
Bill & Ted Face the Music synopsis:
The stakes are higher than ever for the time-travelling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.
Bill & Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey) – and produced by Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce.
Bill & Ted Face the Music will be released in theatres on August 21, 2020.
