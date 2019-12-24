Black Hole Films Episode 141 – Miracle on 34th Street

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Patrick Haggarty joins Jeremy for the original MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET and are both believers by the end…
Listen:
Download MP3
Follow guest Patrick Haggarty on Twitter.
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean
Social:
Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde
Catch up on previous episodes here
