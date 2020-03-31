Black Hole Films Episode 154 – Disney Vault

by    |  

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.

Jeremy sits down with his kids to dive into some DISNEY VAULT CLASSICS (Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Freaky Friday, Dr. Dolittle, and Treasure Island), and they learn a lot about timeless magic and super dated things that are maybe not okay anymore…

Listen:


Download MP3

Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean

Social:

Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde

Catch up on previous episodes here




Comments

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement