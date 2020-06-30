Black Hole Films Episode 167 – EYES OF LAURA MARS

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Saul Pincus joins Jeremy for EYES OF LAURA MARS to dig into what Irvin Kershner made just before he set his sites on an Empire in the Star Wars universe…
