Cursed Trailer: Is This the Successor to Game of Thrones?

Netflix just released the second trailer for their upcoming action fantasy series, Cursed, and this show looks wild.
The first trailer didn’t reveal much about the series and its characters – it was more like a dark and moody video game trailer that introduced viewers to the show’s impressive visuals and dark and gritty tone.
Today’s trailer serves up a closer look at what’s in store for audiences when the show drops on July 17th. Watching this morning’s trailer, I couldn’t help but see similarities to Game of Thrones. Things kick off with some mystical creatures (perhaps dragons?) darting around overhead, and before long, we see a woman being burned alive at the stake. It’s all highly stylized and brutally violent, so if Game of Thrones was your jam, this show looks like it hits a lot of the same beats. Take a look.
Cursed trailer:
Between the rousing score, stylish visuals, and brooding characters, this story feels epic. What worries me though, is whether this show is any fun. If I don’t enjoy spending time with the show’s characters, its epic stakes feel meaningless to me. And so far, these trailers haven’t shown any hint of the intimate character moments that make the truly great shows stand out.
Cursed synopsis:
Based on the upcoming book of the same name, Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.
All episodes of Cursed arrive on Netflix on July 17th, 2020.
