Black Hole Films Episode 168 – Sweet Smell of Success

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Aaron Abrams and Brendan Gall join Jeremy for SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS and get real passionate about just how far you can take sociopath anti-heroes in a film…
Listen:
Follow guest Aaron Abrams & Brendan Gall
