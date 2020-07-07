Black Hole Films Episode 168 – Sweet Smell of Success

by    |  

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.

Aaron Abrams and Brendan Gall join Jeremy for SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS and get real passionate about just how far you can take sociopath anti-heroes in a film…

Listen:


Download MP3

Follow guest Aaron Abrams & Brendan Gall on Twitter.

Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean

Social:

Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde

Catch up on previous episodes here

Advertisements

0 0 vote
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement