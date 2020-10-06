Black Hole Films Episode 179 – Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits Pt1

by    |  

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.

Jeremy sits down to watch a bunch of Bruce Lee films and is joined by Jonathan Gross & Kerry Kupecz to specifically discuss FIST OF FURY and how it’s impact continues to be felt today in every big blockbuster action film we see…

Follow guest Jonathan Gross & Kerry Kupecz of Unobstructed View on Twitter

