Black Hole Films Episode 179 – Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits Pt1

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Jeremy sits down to watch a bunch of Bruce Lee films and is joined by Jonathan Gross & Kerry Kupecz to specifically discuss FIST OF FURY and how it’s impact continues to be felt today in every big blockbuster action film we see…
Follow guest Jonathan Gross & Kerry Kupecz of Unobstructed View
Black Hole Films
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde
