Black Hole Films Episode 183 – Bamboozled

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Daniel Grant joins Jeremy for BAMBOOZLED and they discuss how this somewhat obscure Spike Lee joint might be more relevant now than ever before…
Listen:
Download MP3
Follow guest Daniel Grant on Twitter
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean
Social:
Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde
Comments