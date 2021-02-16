Black Hole Films Episode 197 – The Karate Kid

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee & Marilla Wex join Jeremy for THE KARATE KID and we suddenly have to re-evaluate our misspent youths…

Listen:


Download MP3

Follow guests Paul Sun-Hyung Lee & Marilla Wex on Twitter.

Social:

Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde

Catch up on previous episodes here

Comments

